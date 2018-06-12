North Oxfordshire pub named best in county by CAMRA

A pub in north Oxfordshire has been named the best in the county by the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA).

The Rose and Crown in Charlbury will now go head to head with other pubs in Buckinghamshire and Berkshire for CAMRA's regional award.

Landlord Tom Page, along with son and daughter team Tommy and Nikki, were delighted by the result which builds on previous successes, having been in the Good Beer Guide for 31 consecutive years.

The Rose and Crown, on Market Street, is a wet-led true freehouse which serves eight real ales, seven traditional ciders and perries and a wide selection of craft beer on keg and in bottle.

The pub has long been right at the heart of the community with many clubs and societies using it as their unofficial headquarters.

And its regular events attract people from the wider area who take advantage of the nearby rail station to enjoy live music, comedy nights and the pub’s annual beer festival which is held over the last weekend in January.

With Tommy and Nikki taking a greater role in the running of the pub these days, it continues to innovate and evolve.

Along with regular quality live music, the pub now also recently hosted live comedy nights, along with vinyl nights, DJ nights and jazz.

The pub is a strong supporter of new breweries, with ales from recently-established north Oxfordshire breweries Church Hanbrewery, Little Ox and OxBrew often seen on the bar, along with those from the more established brewers both local and national.