New store coming to Banbury Gateway Shopping Park

The newest addition to Banbury Gateway Shopping Park has been announced today (Monday, February 25), bringing more jobs to the town.

Health and beauty retailer Superdrug is getting ready to open next to Mountain Warehouse on Friday, March 22.

The new arrival will see a number of jobs ‘created for the people of Banbury’, a spokesman for the shopping park said.

Nicole Campbell, asset manager for Banbury Gateway, said she is delighted to be able to welcome Superdrug to the shopping park.

“Here at Banbury Gateway, fashion and beauty is a huge attraction for us with Primark, M&S and Next, so Superdrug will be a welcome addition for our shoppers,” she said.

“We look forward to welcoming Superdrug to Banbury Gateway on Friday, March 22, and we wish the team the best of luck with the opening.”

No mention has been made of the town centre branch but Superdrug has been contacted for comment.

A spokesperson for Superdrug did say: “We are delighted to confirm that we are opening a store in Banbury Gateway next month.

“It is in a great location and will offer customers our unique mix of beauty and health as well as fragrances just in time for summer.

“The addition of the nail bar and brow & lash bar also gives customers a variety of top beauty treatments at affordable prices. We are sure our customers are going to love the new store.”