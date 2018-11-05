New restaurant plans to take over Toby Carvery in Banbury

A new restaurant could be coming to Banbury by taking over popular roast dinner eatery Toby Carvery.

Miller & Carter steakhouse may soon be trading in the site near the M40 junction with owners Mitchells & Butlers PLC submitting its proposal on October 26.

The plans include the installation of two bulls, standing at a metre-tall, at the front and back of the restaurant, as well as new lights and the relocation of the outdoor umbrella.

The company is also looking to hire general and deputy managers for the new eatery, which specialises in steak and chips.

Mitchells & Butlers, which owns both Toby Carvery and Miller & Carter, has been contacted for comment.

What do you think of the changes? Would you be sad to see Toby Carvery go or are you excited by the prospect of Miller & Carter coming to Banbury?

