New plan for Beaumont Road pipe repairs

After repairs to water pipes on the Beaumont Road Industrial Estate caused chaos in February, new plans to complete the work have been drawn up.

Thames Water, Oxfordshire County Council, Banbury Chamber of Commerce and businesses met in June to devise a more acceptable plan of action for the repairs, beginning in mid-July.

Thames Water said: “We presented our new plans for replacing 300 metres of pipework at a meeting with the Banbury Chamber of Commerce.

“Our plans, which include improved management of traffic on the estate, have been agreed in collaboration with local businesses and Oxfordshire County Council.”

New traffic plans include closing smaller areas of the road at a time and completing a set of particularly complex repairs outside of business hours to minimise disruption.