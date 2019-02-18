New Orchard Way Post Office seeks your views

The Hillview Crescent Post Office is to re-open in a brand new location after a four year closure.

The previous branch at 2 Hillview Crescent closed temporarily in February 2015, leaving a lack of post office services in that area of Banbury.

The new branch will open within the McColls shop on Orchard Way on Friday, March 1 at 1pm. It will be known as Orchard Way Post Office.

Post office services will be offered from a low-screened, open-plan post office counter that is integrated into the retail counter, enabling customers to carry out a wide range of post office transactions alongside retail purchases.

In total the new facility will offer 97 hours of post office services per week, including banking services for personal customers and small businesses.

Chief operating officer for McColl’s Retail Group, Dave Thomas, said: “We are delighted to soon be welcoming customers to Orchard Way, Post Office, which will offer a wide range of post office services alongside our extensive retail offer.

“As a convenience store operator we are always looking for ways to make life easier for our customers and the additional post office services will be available for the full opening hours of the store in order to provide an excellent service for the local community.”

Adam Williams, Post Office multiples account executive, said: “We are delighted to soon be restoring post office services to this area. We want to make it as easy as possible for customers to pay their bills, withdraw cash from their bank accounts, and send and collect their mail at a time and place that suits them best.”

Before the grand opening the Post Office is inviting customers and interested parties to give their views by February 27.

Customers can share their views during the consultation online at postofficeviews.co.uk with the branch code 475458.

Submissions can also be made via email to comments@postoffice.co.uk, by post to Freepost YOUR COMMENTS, or by telephone 03452 66 01 15 or Textphone 03457 22 33 55.

The post office’s hours of operation will be between 6am and 8pm, Monday to Saturday and between 7am and 8pm on Sunday.