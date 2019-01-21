New era for expanding Banbury-based exhibition company

A rapidly growing Banbury company has just relocated its head office to larger premises in the town.

International exhibitions and events company Modex has moved its headquarters to Thorpe View on the Thorpe Way Industrial Estate, in Banbury.

The move is part of the company’s continued expansion and will give the business significantly more storage space and allow it to grow at its current rate for several more years.

The new location also gives the company, which has 23 staff, vital access to the M40 and national road and rail networks.

The company says the move from Park End Works, Croughton, comes as it strengthens its position in the event and exhibition sector.

Martin Coomber, director at Modex, said: “Last year, we built more than 6,500 square metres of stands in more than 40 venues for more than 500 clients.

“In 2019, business is forecast to grow quicker than ever before and so it made total sense to make the move now.”

Mr Coomber added: “At a time of political and economic uncertainty, the company’s one-stop solution for businesses exhibiting at trade shows is proving increasingly popular.

“Modex has more than 20 years’ experience working in the international exhibitions and events arenas.

“We are renowned for our one-stop exhibiting and fixed price solution which provides clients with peace of mind and complete control over their budget.”

Harvey White, commercial property negotiator at White Commercial Surveyors, which has overseen the leasing of the building to Modex, said: “Modex’s expansion into this facility in Banbury gives them easy access to the UK via the M40 and its excellent connections to the rest of the motorway network.”

He added: “This letting continues the trend in occupiers’ demand for industrial accommodation in central England.”