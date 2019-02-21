New Banbury BID manager appointed

After the departure of Kate Nesbitt, the hunt has been on for a permanent replacement for the Business Improvement District's top spot.

Chairman of Banbury BID, Chris Tymon, said: “We have recently appointed a permanent BID Manager, Joanne Holland, who will join us in March to drive forward the next phase of our plans for a better promoted, more vibrant town centre.

“We want to thank our interim manager, Iain Nicholson, for making himself available to us during a crucial time for many of our town centre retailers, businesses and organisations in the lead up to Christmas and throughout winter and we wish him well for the future.

“It has been a busy first year for Banbury BID, which has seen the team deliver a broad range of first-stage initiatives to benefit our town centre and to boost trading performance.

Mr Tymon added: "We are excited to welcome Joanne to the team and are confident she has the range of skills and experience to help us over the next four years and to allow us to prepare for the re-ballot process.”

The BG plan to interview the new manager next week.