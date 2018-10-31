New apprentices put down firm foundations with Banbury homes builder

A house builder working on numerous sites across Oxfordshire says it has invested in the future with the recruitment of 11 apprentices.

Redrow Homes (South Midlands) has just taken on two plumbing, three electrical, three brickwork and three carpentry apprentices as part of its training programme for the year.

The appointments come after Redrow was named as a UK Top 100 Apprenticeship Employer for the fifth consecutive year.

John Mann, managing director of Redrow Homes (South Midlands), said: “Our apprenticeships give individuals the chance to step straight into a career while they continue to learn.

“A large proportion choose to stay with Redrow Homes, becoming experts in their field as a result.

“It’s fantastic to have seen so many success stories over the years.”

Mr Mann added: “I welcome the 11 new apprentices to the Redrow team and look forward to watching them grow in their new positions.”

He said the apprenticeships allow students with a passion for construction to build vocational skills in their chosen trades.

They also get to work on a modern construction development with other contractors.

In addition to the more focused parts of the course, the new apprentices will study basic housebuilding, to learn more about the construction of a house from design to completion, in order to put their role into context.

The intake follows the success of Redrow Homes (South Midlands) ongoing apprenticeship scheme, which has been running since 2013.

The scheme gives students in the local area an opportunity to gain hands-on experience and build a career in their chosen vocation.

Typical of the type of developments apprentices will work on is that at Bloxham Vale in Banbury.

Applications for Redrow Homes (South Midlands) 2019 apprenticeship scheme will officially open on March 4, 2019.

For further information about vacancies visit www.redrowcareers.co.uk