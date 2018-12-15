New appointment to bolster Banbury law firm

A law firm in Banbury has moved to strengthened its agriculture and estates team.

Spratt Endicott Solicitors, based in Bar Street, has announced the appointment of Jennie Loynes to the team.

She is a solicitor with more than 15 years’ experience of working in the industry.

She said: “I look forward to putting my skills and expertise into practice.

“I am hoping that my abilities and expertise will push the department to achieve more.”

Andrew Woods, managing director and head of commercial property, said: “We are extremely pleased to welcome Jennie to the firm. Jennie has joined at a key point in Spratt Endicott’s growth and will be instrumental in the development of the specialised department.”