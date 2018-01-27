Middle Barton Post Office to temporarily shut for refurbishment

Middle Barton Post Office will be temporarily closed for approximately two weeks for refurbishment but customers will still be able to use the shop.

Postmaster Diane Vale is undertaking the major project to modernise her Post Office in Middle Barton Stores in Worton Road.

The Post Office, currently at the rear of the shop, is moving to the front – there will be an open-plan counter alongside the retail counter as part of a refit of the whole store.

Plus a new ramp is being installed at the main entrance for easier customer access.

The branch will close for refurbishment at 5.30pm on Thursday, February 22 – it is envisaged the work will take approximately two weeks to complete and the branch is due to re-open at 1pm on Friday, March 9.

But the shop will stay open until Saturday, February 24, and re-open about ten days later, it is hoped.

The tea room will be open the whole time and customers can buy essentials from there.

The project is being funded by Ms Vale with support by a grant from the Post Office Community Fund.

The grant is part of a £20m national investment scheme available to 3,000 community branches, where there is no other retailer within half a mile, part of a wider programme to modernise shops and provide longer opening hours for customers and postmasters across the UK.