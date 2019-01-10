M&S reveals opening date of new Chipping Norton store – with £200 vouchers up for grabs

Marks & Spencer has announced when it will be opening the doors to its new supermarket in Chipping Norton, with the first 200 customers in line for a voucher up to £200.

M&S Foodhall will open at the newly-built Windmill Square Retail Park on London Road at 10am on Wednesday, January 30.

To celebrate the opening, M&S will be giving away exclusive ‘golden tickets’ to the first 200 customers through the doors.

The tickets will include offers for £5 and £25 ‘spend today’ vouchers, as well as one £200 Gift Card and two £100 Gift Cards.

Store manager Lewis Tea said: “My team and I are really excited about our new store in Chipping Norton.

“We’ll be working hard to provide outstanding service for the community and the new Foodhall will offer all the everyday essentials, as well as seasonal inspiration and innovation.

“Customers will also be able to shop for M&S’s full Clothing & Home collections via M&S.com and using our Click & Collect service.

“Cutting the ribbon and welcoming customers in for the first time will be a great moment for the team and I hope lots of local residents will pop down and join us.”

The new store will offer thousands of food products, ranging from dinner favourites to seasonal innovations, as well as the recently-unveiled vegan range.

For customers looking for extra inspiration whilst in store, the team will be providing foodie tips for shoppers by sharing their own M&S favourite products via bespoke badges, in-store signage and conversations with customers.

In addition, through the use of new digital devices called Honeywells, colleagues will be on hand to help customers find whatever they need, quickly looking up if products are in stock.

The devices can also be used to help customers load their Sparks offers onto their Sparks card.

The store will be open weekdays and Saturdays from 8am to 8pm, and on Sundays from 10am to 4pm.