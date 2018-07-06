Jobs created as parent company moves to Banbury

The Dwyer Group, one of the world’s largest parent companies of home service brands, has relocated its corporate head office to Banbury creating 18 jobs.

Located on Horse Fair, near Banbury Cross, the new HQ was acquired by Dwyer Group UK in October of last year.

They have since renovated the office space with a significant investment in state-of-the-art computer technology.

Jeff Meyers, vice president of international operations at the Dwyer Group, said: “Following the recent acquisition of The Dwyer Group UK by Harvest Partners, we are now in a position to strengthen and grow our franchising business here in the UK and this move testifies that we are here to stay and Banbury is the best place to do it.

“The relocation of our office to Banbury from Peterborough is an exciting new progressive development for us and the geographical location was a critical factor for our rapidly expanding team of staff, franchisees and customers.

“The diversity of our services is a real asset for the Dwyer Group UK in the current business climate and our new office will enable us to provide even higher levels of customer service excellence for our franchise business owners, as well as giving us room for even further expansion with increases in staff levels.”

Seven employees relocated with the remaining 18 staff employed locally.