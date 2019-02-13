Jobs created as Banbury-based accountants expands

A pension audit and assurance provider in Banbury has recruited new staff as it looks to grow its operations.

Assure UK, of Borough House, Marlborough Road, has strengthened its North Oxfordshire team with the addition of six new members of staff.

Company founder Gareth Burton said: “I’m delighted to be able to announce these six appointments.

“They are an advocacy of the quality and experience of our existing team and are an important part of our continued expansion.

“We can now focus on delivering Assure UK’s next stage of growth and development to meet the needs of our clients.

“The appointments will boost performance at our offices in Banbury and London, and further support and enhance our increasing strength and depth.”

The new appointments are:

Manager Grace Tayebwa, who will be responsible for co-ordinating projects aimed at not only solving problems but also adding value and improving internal processes and controls.

She will be supported by five new associate accountants, Jade Brooker, Ashley Freeman, Luke Bosch, Harriet Turner and Olivia Bailey.

The group of five will be responsible for supporting the Assure UK team with the vital audit and assurance fieldwork.