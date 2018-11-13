Jeremy Clarkson book signing in Chipping Norton

Television presenter Jeremy Clarkson will be exclusively signing copies of his new book at a Chipping Norton bookshop next week.

The former Top Gear host, who lives near Chipping Norton, will be appearing at Jaffé & Neale Bookshop & Café to sign copies of If You’d Just Let Me Finish on Friday, November 23.

The event will be the author’s only UK book signing for the seventh volume in the World According to Clarkson series.

The book signing starts at 6.30pm on a first come, first served basis and he will only be signing copies of If You’d Just Let Me Finish purchased from Jaffé & Neale.