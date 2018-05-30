Housing developer unveils showhomes at new Banbury estate

The housing developer behind a new Banbury estate is celebrating the opening of its showhomes with canapes and cocktails on Saturday (June 2).

Redrow Homes is unveiling the Cambridge, Harrogate and Grantham showhomes at Bloxham Vale with guests invited from 11am-2.30pm.

Visitors to the estate off A361 Bloxham Road on the outskirts of Easington will have the chance to find out more about the four-bedroom homes and the development overall.

Tonia Tyler, sales director for Redrow Homes (South Midlands), said: “We’ve received substantial interest in the new homes that we’re bringing to Banbury, so I’m pleased to invite the public to see our brand new showhomes for themselves on Saturday, June 2.

“The exteriors of the showhomes speak for themselves, with traditional features and craftmanship on display, while inside is a hi-spec haven for any modern family.

"With high ceilings, larger doors and generous floor spaces, our homes help to create a better way of living.

"Each one has an individual style and the option for bespoke finishing touches, meaning no two are the same.”

For more information about Bloxham Vale, call 01295 369 592 or visit www.redrow.co.uk/developments/bloxham-vale-oxfordshire.