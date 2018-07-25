Hobbycraft announces new store opening in Banbury

The UK’s largest arts and crafts retailer, Hobbycraft, is opening a branch in Banbury next month, creating 15 jobs.

The newest addition to Banbury Cross Retail Park is officially open its doors to the public on Tuesday, August 14.

To celebrate, Hobbycraft is also hosting a launch party at 9am on Saturday, August 18, with exclusive offers and exciting activities.

The store will be opened by the store colleagues and community for the customary ribbon cutting - the first 100 customers in store will also receive a free goody bag.

Store manager Chris Hancox said: “We’re really looking forward to opening the doors to our Banbury store and share our passion for arts and crafts with the community.

"We’ve been working really hard to ensure that the store will be packed full of the most exciting crafting products, which will help our customers create handmade masterpieces.

"Our new colleagues are all dedicated crafters and are ready to inspire and share their knowledge with locals of all crafting abilities.”

For more information, visit www.hobbycraft.co.uk or tweet @Hobbycraft_BAN.