Head chef at Chipping Norton restaurant 'nervous' ahead of Masterchef debut

The head chef at a restaurant in Chipping Norton said he is excited and nervous ahead of his debut on Masterchef: The Professionals tonight (Tuesday, November 27).

Dave Hall will be putting his culinary skills to the test in the first round of the national cooking competition alongside Michelin-starred chefs and world-renowned cooks.

The head chef at Whistlers has had to keep his progress a secret for months after filming in the summer so he is looking forward to everyone seeing how he did.

"It's a bit mad really, I'm genuinely nervous about everyone watching it even though I know what's happened," he told the Banbury Guardian.

"But knowing everyone will see the mistakes I made or may not have made is a bit daunting, but I'm excited about it and for my little boy to watch it."

Dave made it onto the show after applying in December last year, and went through a number of tests with 20,000 other chefs before making it to the recorded programme.

The 35-year-old father from Moreton-in-Marsh said the support from regulars and the town has been lovely and created an 'air of excitement' in Chipping Norton.

Jane Main, who owns the restaurant on Middle Row, said everyone cannot wait to watch the show to see how Dave performs, but added that they are all very proud of him.

"We're chuffed to bis that he got through the process and got on to the show which is an achievement itself," she said.

"We'll be rooting for him however it goes, we'll be proud of him."

A place in next week's quarter-final is up for grabs on tonight's show, which airs at 8pm on BBC Two.