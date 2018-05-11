Have you seen the massive hole dug by housing developers in Banbury?

A huge hole has been dug by housing developers in a field in Banbury and people are wondering why.

Builders behind the Longford Park housing development have been excavating the site off Bankside, opposite Farm Way, for weeks.

Who needs a hole that big?

A Cherwell District Council spokesman said officers are investigating but the council has no reason to believe these works are not compliant with the planning permission granted at the site.

The consortium of developers for Longford Park has been contacted for comment.

The digger's arm shows the scale of the hole