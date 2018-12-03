Free parking in Banbury if you spend £50 in Debenhams

Debenhams is promising to cover the cost of two hours' parking for shoppers who spend £50 at its Castle Quay Shopping Centre store this week.

The high street retailer is hoping to attract more people to its stores by picking up the cost of parking from today until Sunday (December 3-9).

Customers simply produce a photo or ticket at the till point as proof of parking for the cost of two hours parking to be deducted from goods purchased.

Store manager Daniel Murphy says: “We want to encourage shoppers to come and not only ‘do a bit of Debenhams’ but also meet with friends and family and get into the Christmas spirit by seeing everything that is going on along their high street.

"We hope that by taking away the pain of a parking ticket that we’ll do our bit to encourage shoppers to hit the high street and rediscover their joy of shopping.”

The move comes as part of Debenhams' mission to make shopping sociable and fun and looks to encourage shoppers to meet with friends and family to ‘mooch’ their high street store and sample its gifting, food and beauty offer.

Debenhams chief executive Sergio Bucher said: “If we want to retain thriving high streets in our communities, retailers must keep working hard to entice shoppers over the threshold and make shopping in store more exciting.

"Debenhams will be getting shoppers into the festive mood with Christmas markets and other seasonal in store experiences including 70 pop up food and drink offers.

"By taking away the pain of a parking ticket we hope to encourage shoppers to come and not only ‘do a bit of Debenhams’ but also meet with family and friends and rediscover everything that is going on along their high street.”

Debenhams' #doabit of free parking scheme operates across the full store estate - more information and full terms and conditions can be found here.