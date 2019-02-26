Food maker in Banbury is among UK’s best for fast growing overseas sales

A Banbury-based food ingredients company has won national recognition for its overseas sales success.

Silbury, which has its headquarters in Manor Park, has been ranked at 116 out of the top 200 firms with the fastest growing international sales.

The recognition has come from the Sunday Times with the publication of its International Track 200 league table.

The company, which has a turnover of £59 million, manufactures and sells reliable, high quality food ingredients to the foodservice and food manufacturing sectors across Europe and further afield, including Morocco, Kenya and South Africa. It also sells in the UK.

Managing director Adrian Hall said: “By investing in QA leadership, product development, authenticity and traceability processes, with support from our European trademarks, we have been able to expand our customer base and operations significantly in recent years.”

He added: “We are very proud of our strong international trading capabilities and to be listed alongside some of the biggest household names in UK manufacturing is a huge honour.”

Silbury, which also has offices in North Yorkshire and an edible oil processing plant in East Yorkshire, is made up of three divisions.

One division sells oils and fats, including olive oils and sunflower oils, another produces ingredient tomatoes, such as chopped, high concentrates and varietal specialities like cherry tomato and high lycopenes, and a third caters for foodservice with pizza sauces, pizza bases and meat toppings.

It supplies supermarkets, pizza chains, branded restaurants and hotel groups as well as food manufacturing companies, foodservice distributors and wholesalers, and even artisan toiletries makers and soap and scented candle makers.

A merger in 2016 with pizza ingredients supplier Portal Foods accelerated growth.

Silbury sits alongside well-known British brands including BrewDog, now valued at more than £1 billion and Charlotte Tilbury Beauty, founded by the Hollywood make-up artist.