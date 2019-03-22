First networking event for different Banbury organisations hailed a success

Organisers hailed the first of several events to bring Banbury businesses, charities and education providers together.
More than 30 organisations came to Banbury Chamber of Commerce’s Better Connected Banbury event at Banbury and Bicester College on Tuesday.
It focused on apprenticeships, with speakers discussing their many benefits and how to hire one.
Yasmin Kaduji from the chamber of commerce said: “It was really good, considering we only had a few weeks to organise it so it followed on from National Apprenticeships Week, we thought it was very successful and are looking forward to the next one.”
Visitors got a chance to foster relationships across sectors, which businesses had been asking for.