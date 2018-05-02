First ever lager for Hook Norton Brewery

Hook Norton Brewery is ‘changing with the times’ as the award-winning brewers have created their first ever lager.

Trial #1 takes its names from the first trial batch of a special lager yeast, said to deliver a crisp, clean continental style.

Managing director James Clarke said: “I would never have thought we would have been brewing a lager, a real departure for us but then when I joined Hook Norton Brewery we didn’t have mobile telephones or the internet, we brewed three different beers, records were handwritten, and 90 per cent of beer drunk in the UK was drunk in pubs.

“Times and tastes change and we like to think down here at Hooky we can do the same. We are very pleased with our first brew and hope you are too.”

The lager will be available for tasting and feedback at The Sun Inn in Hook Norton, 4 in Banbury and The Castle in Oxford.

It will also be the star attraction at the brewery’s Open Tap Tasting Evening which is from 6-9pm on Wednesday, May 9.

Mr Clarke added: “What would our forebears say? I think they would chuckle, and acknowledge that we are in a different world today and when it comes down to it, it’s usually the occasion more than the drink you’ll remember.“