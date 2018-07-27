Families captivated by mermaid and pirate show at Castle Quay

Marina the Mermaid and Pirate Percy entertained the shoppers at Castle Quay Shopping Centre to kick off the free summer of fun on Tuesday (July 24).

Providing first class entertainment for families, Marina allowed children to follow her underwater journey to save the ocean from Pirate Percy - a thoughtless pirate who does not care what he throws into the sea!

Families stood captivated to watch Marina performing in her three-foot-high giant Sea Sphere globe, and in between shows had pictures taken alongside the mermaid and pirate within the globe.

The fun did not stop there as children had the chance turn into their own mermaids and pirates with decorative face painting and a selection of costumes to choose from.

Castle Quay centre manager Paul Jackson said: “The mermaid and pirate event was extremely popular with families enjoying the educational and theatrical element of the show.

"It was great to see the children’s, and parent’s, faces of amazement at the three-foot Sea Sphere globe, and even better to see the little ones getting into the sea-life spirit - turning into their very own mermaids and pirates with decorate face painting and costumes.”

Inspired by the book, Pirates of Scurvy Sands, the event forms part of Castle Quays summer events – all inspired from the books in The Reading Agency’s Summer Reading Challenge 2018.

The challenge invites children aged four-11 to read six books over the summer holidays and solve a Beanotown missing treasure mystery by collecting stickers along the way helped by Dennis, Gnasher and friends to earn their 'mischief makers' certificate and medal at Banbury and Woodgreen Libraries.

Next up is a cake decorating workshop this Tuesday (July 31), before a knights and princess day, Lego workshop and more before August 28.

Mr Jackson added: “We hope everyone enjoyed our first free event, and we’re looking forward to hosting our Duck Tales workshops over the long summer break.”

For further information, visit www.castlequay.co.uk.