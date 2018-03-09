Escape room set to open in Banbury tomorrow

A husband and wife team is opening an escape room business in Banbury tomorrow (Saturday, March 10).

Paul Ramm said: “We are called Scramm Live Escape Rooms and the business is loosely based on the Crystal Maze TV programme, in that participants enter a themed room and have an hour to ‘escape the room’ by solving all the puzzles, clues and riddles.

“Myself and my wife Kim have lived in Banbury all our lives and have travelled the country going to many different theme parks and entertainment venues with our children.

“We felt it was time Banbury had something different in the way of leisure activities.”

It is situated behind Kwik Fit and above Anna Salon next to the Bridge Street traffic lights and opens this Saturday.

Find out more at www.scrammliveescape.co.uk