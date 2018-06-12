Eight new jobs as Banbury pub reopens after refurb

A Banbury pub has officially reopened its doors after an extensive refurbishment resulting in eight new jobs being created.

The Barley Mow is planning a host of fundraising events and activities in the coming months, aiming to raise money and awareness is support of Katharine House Hospice.

The Barley Mow has undergone an extensive refurbishment

Located on Warwick Road, the refreshed pub has resumed serving guests after an extensive two-week refurbishment, under the Sizzling Pub and Grill brand.

General manager Stefan Wright said: “We’re so pleased at how brilliant the Barley Mow looks following the refurbishment, and pleased to welcome the new recruits to our growing team.

“We’re now looking forward to working to raise money Katherine House who provide vital care for those with life limiting illnesses.

"We’ve got plenty of fundraising plans in the pipeline, including supporting Katharine House with their Super Hero ‘Midnight Walk’ on July 7.

A wide range of spirits are on offer at the Barley Mow

“Bringing the new look Sizzling Pub and Grill to Banbury is really exciting for the whole team.

"At Sizzling Pub and Grill, we want to offer good food and good value for all our guests, and we’re thrilled to be providing the area with a new dining destination that does that in a welcoming and relaxed atmosphere.

“The pub looks fantastic following its refurbishment. We can’t wait to welcome back our regulars and the people of the Banbury to see what the new look Barley Mow is all about.”

For more information, or to make a booking at the new-look Barley Mow, visit www.sizzlingpubs.co.uk/findapub/northwest/thebarleymowbanbury or call 01295 269758.

The Barley Mow

To sign up for Katharine House Hospice’s Midnight Walk visit www.khh.org.uk/Event/midnight.

Eight new jobs have been created at the Barley Mow