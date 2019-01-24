Druckers cafe in Castle Quay to close

Druckers cafe in Castle Quay Shopping Centre is among 71 ‘loss-making’ outlets owned by Patisserie Valerie to close, administrators have revealed.

Yesterday (Wednesday, January 23), KPMG confirmed the cafe which overlooks Market Place will be shutting after being appointed as administrators on Tuesday.

Joint-administrator David Costley-Wood said: “Since our appointment less than 24 hours ago, we have been pleased with the level of interest we have received in the business, and so remain hopeful of achieving a positive outcome.

“In the meantime, we can reassure customers that across the remaining 122 stores, it is all but business as usual.”

Nineteen Druckers, 27 Patisserie Valerie stores and 25 concessions in Debenhams, Next and at motorway service areas are closing alongside the company’s bakery in Spitalfields, resulting in 920 redundancies out of 3,000 staff.

Patisserie Holdings was forced into administration after failing to secure a deal with its banks.