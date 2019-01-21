Drain services firm extends sponsorship deal with Banbury United

A Banbury company has just agreed a new sponsorship deal with the town’s football club.

Bourton Drain Services, based in the Beaumont Business Centre, has agreed to extend its current agreement with Banbury United to the end of the season.

Under the deal, the firm has its branding displayed around the ground.

Company owner Karl Thompson said: “We’re very pleased how far the club has come since we started our larger sponsorship in 2016.

“The club continues to make forward progress and we want to be part of things and help push it on even further.”

Banbury United’s commercial director Mark Allitt said: “I’m delighted we’re continuing our relationship with Karl Thompson and Bourton Drains.

“Karl has been a very supportive sponsor, is a regular watcher of our games and I’m delighted he wants to keep backing us in this way.”