Date set for opening of Banbury Waitrose

A date has been set for the new Waitrose supermarket in Banbury with more than 80 recruits getting ready for the big day.

The successful applicants to staff the new store on Southam Road have been having their new uniforms fitted and are being trained ready for the opening on January 25.

Waitrose, Banbury, under construction. NNL-170822-121022009

Branch manager Daniel Morehead said: “We’re looking forward to starting the new year off by bringing new investment, new jobs and our great product ranges to Banbury.

“It’s been fantastic meeting all our new partners and we can’t wait to have our team together to welcome our first customers in store.”

Waitrose was due to open before Christmas after planning permission was agreed in December, 2015, despite opposition from Banbury Civic Society and Banbury Town Council about its out-of-town location.

Nicholas Boisset successfully secured a job with Waitrose Banbury as supermarket assistant and driver, currently working in the sister shop in Stratford until the Banbury branch opens.

“The support has been amazing and the training and involvement from the branch has been great,” he said.

“I’m really looking forward to meeting and helping fellow new starters in Banbury.”

The 27,500sqft shop will host thousands of food and drink products and a bakery, plus cheese, meat and fish counters.

John Lewis ‘Click and Collect’ service for online purchases will also be available.

The supermarket is also recruiting for another 40 positions in food service – which includes serving customers on the shop’s fresh food counters and managing the employee dining room – delivery drivers and night support roles.

The roles are being advertised at www.jlpjobs.com and interviews will take place in the coming weeks.

Waitrose resourcing consultant Alison Newell said: “We were really encouraged by the great calibre of applicants we had to our recruitment drive earlier this year.

“Working for Waitrose is extremely rewarding and we’d encourage those looking to apply to our food service, delivery and night roles to visit our website for more information.”