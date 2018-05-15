Countrywide Country Store near Chipping Norton closing on Sunday

The Countrywide Country Store near Chipping Norton will be closing on Sunday, it has been confirmed.

Administrators KMPG took over the running of Countrywide Farmers plc in March after the agricultural retailers failed to find a buyer.

Countrywide Country Store is closing

The store just off Banbury Road has been a staple of the area for decades but has been selling its stock at reduced rates over the past few weeks.

An email from Countrywide, sent out yesterday (Monday), said: "As you will likely be aware CountrywideFarmers plc. is in Administration and a focus of the Administrators has been to look for buyers for the 48 stores on a going concern basis.

"Today we sadly have to announce the stores below will cease trading Sunday 20th May 2018.

"Bridgend, Bromyard, Chipping Norton, Gloucester, Kingsbridge, Launceston, Ledbury, Ludlow, Melksham and Whitchurch

Countrywide Country Store is closing

"Further details on the current position of all stores can be found at www.countrywidefarmers.co.uk/StoreUpdates or if you have any questions on the content of this email please contact enquiries@countrywidefarmers.co.uk."

KPMG has been contacted for comment.