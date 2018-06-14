Council advised to refuse service station plans

Cherwell District Council’s Planning Committee will meet next Thursday, June 21, at 4pm with Euro Garages’ controversial plans for motorway services and more, by Junction 11 of the M40, up for a decision.

The agenda has today, June 14, been released with planning contact officer, Matthew Parry, recommending the committee refuse the planning application.

Artists impression of the warehouse at the proposed Jct 11 motorway services

Tom Jeremiah, planning director at EG Group said in a statement on Tuesday: “Early on in the planning process, we felt we had productive discussions with planning officers.

“However, in the last few months we appear to have reached an impasse, despite the changes and commitments we have made in response to feedback.

“We have now been informally advised that planning officers are likely to recommend our proposals are refused when they are discussed at the next planning committee meeting. This is disappointing given the initial positive response we got from the Council.”

Since its submission in May 2017 the plans, amended plans and public comments now number 14 pages on the CDC planning website with opposition to the build coming from dozens of residents from surrounding villages, parish councils, MP Andrea Leadsom, businesses and Banbury and District Chamber of Commerce.

Central to the objections are traffic congestion the additional site will attract and the perceived lack of proposed solutions to it.

Also, Banbury 15, as the site is called, is within the designated Local Plan with provisions for use as ‘a new strategic mixed use site which should assist in providing for advanced engineering and knowledge-based industries’.

The committee meeting begins at 4pm at Bodicote House with the Euro Garages plan, 17/01044/F first to be voted upon.

Members of the public are permitted to attend.

