Could you hold the key to the town’s future?

Banbury residents who like to gripe about a vacant shop here or moan about a town event there now have a chance to mould its future.

The Banbury Business Improvement District (BID)board is seeking a BID manager who will answer to the board and oversee the events and promotions the BID is expected to deliver.

The BID was ratified in November of last year and will be a promotional and events focussed entity.

As a result the desired skill set for the £35,000-45,000 per year job includes the following:

– To develop all policies and procedures, in agreement with the BID Board, to ensure the effective delivery of required processes including, but not limited to finance, legal, employment, procurement, health & safety and equal opportunities.

– To ensure the effective delivery of all projects as set out in the BID business plan and as agreed by the BID Board.

– To oversee all arrangements with Cherwell District Council and Banbury Town Council regarding the BID, including the BID operating and baseline agreements as appropriate.

– To develop and deliver an effective marketing and communications strategy to drive additional footfall into Banbury town centre.

– To act as the lead contact for the BID with external parties and develop strong relationships with senior representatives of BID member organisations.

The full list of requirements are at www.atcm.org/opportunity-Banbury-BID-Manager-id13. Applications must be in by January 19.

n In the BID vote there were 158 votes cast, 107 in favour of the BID with five ballot papers rejected. This equates to almost 30 per cent turnout with 67 per cent in favour.