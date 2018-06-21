Complaints over controversial adverts at Bloxham petrol station

A request for a number of adverts at the petrol station in Bloxham is recommended for refusal with lots of complaints from neighbours.

The Esso garage on South Newington Road wants to erect five signs and two banners as well as get retrospective permission for the totem sign.

Residents say the signage is excessive and out of character for a village, the illuminated signs would be a nuisance and the totem sign is too large.

The planning officer agrees to an extent, saying in the report the signs would cause harm to the amenities of neighbouring residents and the area’s character.

Councillors will discuss the plans at 4pm today, along with proposals for a motorway services at junction 11 of the M40, 90 homes off Southam Road and a new building for a Banbury community centre.