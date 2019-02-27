Co-op thankful for support after Shipston ram-raid as shop reopens

The Co-op thanked the community for the ‘kind support’ in the aftermath of one of its shops in Shipston being ram-raided as it reopened today (Wednesday, February 27).

Thieves used a digger to rip through the front of the supermarket on High Street before taking the cash machine on February 18 – which they were not even able to open.

Essential repairs were started ‘as quickly as possible’ for it to reopen, a spokesman for The Co-op said, and apologised for any inconvenience

“We would like to thank the community for its kind support. Essential repairs have been carried out as quickly as possible to ensure the store is safe and secure and able to re-open today,” he said.

“Our Members and customers will continue to see ongoing works in the store over the coming weeks as the repair and refit programme is concluded.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused during our temporary closure, and look forward to the store getting back to normal and serving our local community.”

There are no updates on the police investigation, a Warwickshire Police spokesman said.

‘Mindless’ thieves use digger to steal cash machine from Shipston Co-op