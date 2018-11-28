Chipping Norton Masterchef contestant through despite ‘worst nightmare’

The Masterchef: The Professionals contestant from a Chipping Norton restaurant said he still got nervous watching last night’s episode even though he knew he got through.

Dave Hall made it to the quarter-finals of the popular cooking show despite having to make his ‘worst nightmare’ of having to make oysters.

The Whistlers head chef has had to keep his progress a secret for months after filming in the summer.

“It’s still really exciting and watching it back I was still nervous even though I knew what happens,” he said.

“But it’s been really nice and lovely to have so many well-wishers from the town.”

See how he gets on in the next round for a place in the semi-finals at 8pm on BBC Two.