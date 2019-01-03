Cherwell Business Award window closing

There are just days to go to nominate a Cherwell business into the prestigious 2019 Cherwell Business Awards.

The awards were officially launched last November during a networking event at Banbury’s Norbar.

Now in their eighth year the awards have become a much anticipated event on the business calendar.

This year’s categories include Established Business and New Business Awards plus the coveted Overall Cherwell Winner, selected from all of the category winners.

New for this year is the Sustainable Business Award which is seeking nominations and applications from companies which promote and support the protection and/or improvement of the environment or deliver a product or service to customers with sustainable principles at its core.

The judging panel will look for evidence of continuing waste or emission reduction, employees who embrace consideration for the environment, management support for sustainability initiatives within the business and the wider community or innovative products or services that are designed with sustainability in mind.

Absent last year but returning this year is the amended ‘Apprenticeship and Training Award’ which has now opened up to include companies offering professional accredited training within the business and inhouse training schemes.

Award nominations can be submitted until and including Sunday, January 6 while award applications can be submitted until January 31.

To view the full list of categories and enter visit www.cherwellbusinessawards.co.uk.

The award gala will be held on May 10 at Heythrop Park.