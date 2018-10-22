Castle Quay shopping centre reduces car parking charges

Castle Quay Shopping Centre is reducing car-parking charges for visitors, it has been announced today (Monday, October 22).

The North and South car parks at the Banbury shopping centre will now charge a fee of £1 for all day parking on Sundays and bank holidays.

The reduction of the car park fee will see customers save 50p, with the original tariff costing £1.50.

The decreased fee comes just before the Christmas rush, alongside the two Sunday Christmas events taking place at the shopping centre.

Castle Quay has implemented the reduced fee with immediate effect, allowing customers to benefit from Sunday (October 28).

Centre manager Paul Jackson said: “We’re pleased to announce our new car-parking charges, seeing customers benefit from the reduced price on Sundays and bank holidays.”