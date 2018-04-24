Brackley food business to offer direct degree route

Brackley’s Avara Foods, formerly Faccenda, will offer a new way to earn a degree in food science and food engineering from September.

Tailored to those who want to study, work and earn at the same time, graduate apprenticeships offer the prospect of a university degree, five years of experience, and ultimately, a leadership role within the business upon graduation.

The scheme will run locally at the company’s Brackley site, with one-week study release blocks scheduled throughout the year. The cost of the degree will be paid for in full by Avara Foods.

Successful apprentices will graduate from Harper Adams University with a BSc (Hons) food industry technical professional or a BEng (Hons) food engineering degree, earning the key skills and experience necessary for a rewarding career in the food sector.

Andrew Brodie, people and communications director, said: “We are incredibly excited to be able to offer graduate apprenticeships starting this September.

“The apprenticeships offer a fantastic alternative route into food science and food engineering careers, offering ample experience and minimal debt.

“We have spent a long time working with Harper Adams University to create a programme that is mutually beneficial, and look forward to welcoming a new cohort of talented young people into our business.”

David Edmondson, engineering manager, added: “Avara apprentices are integral to innovation.

“Working on the Brackley site is incredibly fast-paced, so apprentices are given responsibility from their very first day.

“We have an excellent track record of training and developing apprentices, many of whom have gone onto leadership roles within the business, and the graduate apprenticeship scheme opens up more doors than ever before.”

The food science and food engineering apprenticeships are designed for those with A-levels or equivalent, but also encourage applications for those with relevant experience.

For more information email careers@faccenda.co.uk