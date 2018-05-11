Brackley businesses go red and white ahead of Wembley cup final

Businesses in Brackley are being encouraged to decorate their windows red and white to show their support for the football club ahead of a cup final at Wembley Stadium.

Brackley Town FC face Bromley FC in the FA Trophy final at the home of English football next Sunday (May 20) – a week after another final in the playoffs against Harrogate Town FC.

Maryclare Staples from Mooloo's with her competition entry NNL-181105-114611001

The club is offering two season tickets and free advertising space in its matchday programme to best shop window display, and the traders are not disappointing.

More than 5,000 tickets have already been sold for the final and Katherine Golding of The Flowerpot said the town will be empty on the day.

Football club commercial manager Graham Shaw said: “It’s been lovely to see how proud the town is of the football club.

“We’ve seen attendances building year on year and that’s great but actually there’s a lot of good will towards the club and to sell so many thousands of tickets for this final is testament to that.”

Fellow Courtyard Mews traders Sara Toms (left) and Katherine Golding worked hard on their display NNL-181105-114559001

Bloomers of Brackley has dedicated both windows to the competition and co-owner Nicki Harris said: “It’s a big thing isn’t it, a small town getting up to Wembley.”

Decorations range from bunting and posters to balloons and flags – Rumours bar has painted its railings red and white and has more planned.

Mooloo’s sewing shop was one of the first to get involved and owner Maryclare Staples said she tried to use any red and white materials she had for her display.

Katharine House Hospice charity shop is not holding back with all of its decoration made up of donations.

Thee Baguette Shop going the classic bunting and poster NNL-181105-114622001

Courtyard Mews retailer Sara Toms said: “We have got to support Brackley as they support us so we have to give them all the support we can and be part of the community.”

The town will be even more awash with red and white by next week with more shops getting involved.

Brackley Town Council clerk Linda Carter said: “They have done so well so it’s really important that the whole town gets behind them.

“We’ve arranged with the club to be able to put flags up the high street so we’re doing everything we can to turn the town red and white for them and we wish them well.”

Brackley Town Council is also getting into the spirit NNL-181105-114634001

The club is asking for businesses to send pictures of their windows to them and judging is next week with the winner to be announced on Thursday, May 17.