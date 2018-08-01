Biggest ever prize giveaway with gaming wall at Castle Quay

Castle Quay Shopping Centre has opened an interactive ‘play to win’ game, running the Banbury centre's biggest ever giveaway with hundreds of prizes and offers available.

Running for 12 months, the interactive gaming wall gives everyone the chance to win a wide range of prizes – from store vouchers to free products and discounts all redeemable in Castle Quay’s stores and restaurants.

It is simple for everyone to have a go, all players have to do is match the order of the lights on screen by pressing the buttons.

Castle Quay centre manager Paul Jackson said: “We're very excited to be hosting the play to win game wall here at Castle Quay, giving local families the chance to win great prizes.

"We can’t wait to see all our visitors challenging the big screen to be in for a chance of winning these prizes.”

The interactive gaming wall can be found at unit 64, in-between Hotter and EE.

For further information, visit: castlequay.co.uk