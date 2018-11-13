Best of Cherwell’s business called to awards

Banburyshire entrepreneurs, business leaders and charities are being invited to the launch of the annual celebration of north Oxfordshire’s dynamic economy.

The Cherwell Business Awards 2019 are being launched on Tuesday, November 20 at Norbar Torque Tools located on the Wildmere Industrial Estate, Banbury.

The free event aims to encourage networking, celebrate innovation and encourage entries to the prestigious awards, which are now in their eighth year.

There are ten award categories to enter this year with the deadline for nominations and applications not until January and February 2019 respectively.

Winners will be announced at a black tie gala event at Heythrop Park on May 10, 2019.

Cllr Lynn Pratt, Cherwell’s lead member for estates and the economy, said: “Cherwell is full of innovative start-ups, outstanding charitable organisations and businesses which are excelling at helping people learn on the job.

“Organisations from all these categories and more are invited to apply for the awards. For growing businesses, the exposure that comes with being a winner could be just the thing to take your enterprise to the next level.

“With some excellent speakers lined up and the chance to learn from those who’ve won in previous years, it’s set to be a really useful event for people who are looking to apply.”

The organisers, Cherwell Business Awards Ltd, are emphasising that the event will be a chance for prospective entrants to meet past winners and discover more about how entering the awards could benefit them.

Although free the launch event, between 8.30am and 10.30am, must be booked in advance via Eventbrite.

Click here to book your place.