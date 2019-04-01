Best of business to go on show at Oxfordshire Expo

Some of the best companies in Banbury are expected to attend a major business exhibition.

The Oxfordshire Business Expo is being staged in the town and will offer the business community a variety of opportunities to network, generate leads, make new connections, buy, sell, and pick up some useful tips.

The Expo will be staged at the Whately Hall Hotel, in Banbury, on April 11 from 11am to 4pm, and is free for visitors to attend.

Among the highlights include a chance for businesses to meet their perfect matches during a speed networking session, hosted by Emily Hudson, the founder of the Professional Introducer Network (PIN) network.

Visitors will also get an opportunity to enjoy three free workshops, designed to help business owners to develop their skills and presentation skills.

Expo organiser Sheila Smith said: “If you’re in business this is the place to be.

“We’ve got some great businesses exhibiting and seminars organised that are both varied and helpful.

She added: “The speed-networking will be great fun and a very useful opportunity for business people to meet, match, connect and hopefully go on to do business with each other.

“For the business community in Oxfordshire and beyond, it is a fantastic opportunity in one working day to generate leads, make new contacts, sell, buy, meet suppliers, network and more.

“I’m really excited about it. Everyone I’ve met has been so positive and upbeat, and I want to make it a lively, busy, interactive, informative and useful event for the local business community as is possible - for exhibitors and visitors alike.

“Our Expos have established themselves as popular fixtures in the local business diary in four counties now, footfall increases year on year, and the feedback from exhibitors and visitors has been extremely encouraging.”

To exhibit and for more information, contact Sheila Smith on 07809 635181, email hello@eventssmith.co.uk, or visit her website: www.eventssmith.co.uk.