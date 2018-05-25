Beaumont Road McDonald’s now open

Banbury’s drive through McDonald’s, on the junction of Beaumont Road and Ruscote Avenue, has reopened after a refurbishment that brings the restaurant into the digital age.

The restaurant now offers customers more options on how they order, including the new ‘click and collect’ service.

Banbury McDonalds staff in the new digital restaurant

The new click and collect mobile app is one of the latest innovations from McDonald’s focused on improving and enhancing the restaurant experience for customers.

The new app means that customers can order when and where they want and at their own pace, without having to queue. They can also redeem offers and access menu updates.

Franchisee Joanne Jones, said: “I’m proud to be able to offer customers more choice as to how they enjoy their McDonald’s experience with this new digital store. McDonald’s is committed to harnessing digital innovation to provide our customers with the food they want, when and how they want it, as seen with the addition of mobile ordering.

“We anticipate ‘click and collect’ being very popular particularly when people are in a hurry and on-the-go.”

The digitalisation of the restaurants has also made table service possible, with McDonald’s being the first in its category to offer this.

The introduction of this service has also provided the crew with more opportunities to interact with customers and build valuable soft skills from working front of house.

Other changes made to the restaurant also help customers enjoy their local restaurant in a way that works for them.

Self-service kiosks mean visitors to the restaurant can order at a speed that suits them, while easily accessing nutritional information and making informed food choices.