Beaumont Road Industrial Estate water work meeting

Businesses in Banbury’s Beaumont Road Industrial Estate are being reminded of a meeting this Wednesday regarding plans for future work to replace water pipes.

Works on the repairs undertaken in February led to widespread disruption, frustration and caused long delays as the eastbound lane was blocked between Southam Road and Beaumont Close with a one-way system meaning motorists could only leave the estate via Ruscote Avenue.

The repair work was abandoned after two weeks but a further five to seven weeks is needed to complete the replacement of a 300m section of water pipes.

A meeting between Thames Water, Oxfordshire County Council and business representatives has been arranged by the Banbury and District Chamber of Commerce for Wednesday, June 13 at TGL, Tibbetts House, Beaumont Road, from 11am.

The meeting is open to anyone who may be affected by the repair work and wishes to voice their concerns or ideas about future repair work plans.

Conformation of attendance is required by emailing Lisa.Spencer@tibbettsgroup.co.uk.