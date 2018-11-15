BCOC Live release speaker schedule

Banbury Chamber of Commerce Live event takes place on November 22 at Banbury Town Hall from 9am to 2pm with speakers addressing the theme ‘A Better Connected Banbury’.

The free event will explore the growth of Banbury and how businesses can best prepare themselves for the growth in population and employment over the next generation.

The schedule for the event is as follows;

9am – 10am Arrival, coffee, pastries, networking and trade stands

10am – 11am Connecting People - will feature guest speakers, Lucy Howarth from 923 Jobs and Sally Dicketts from Activate Learning followed by a panel question and answer with Brian Auld, from Brethertons and Tim-Tarby Donald, Charity Ninja.

11am – 11.30am Coffee break with trade stands

11.30am – 12.30pm Connecting Place - featuring guest speakers, Chris Hipkiss, development director at Cherwell District Council and Adele Taylor followed by a panel question and answer with Nigel Tipple, chief executive of OXLEP, Eric Owens, assistant director of growth at Oxfordshire County Council and Iain Nicholson, town centre specialist and interim Banbury BID manager.

12.30 – 2pm Lunch, networking and trade stands.

The free event is open to businesses and organisations only and requires preregistration to atteed.

