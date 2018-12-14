Banbury town centre windows receive BID makeover

Banbury Business Improvement District (BID) has taken over ‘three empty windows’ in the town centre and published a winter guide to promote gifts, food and drink fit for a King this Christmas.

The initiative to improve the look of empty units aims to make the town centre more attractive for both shoppers and visitors.

Interim BID manager, Iain Nicholson, said: “One of the brilliant features of our town centre is the talent for window dressing among our businesses and organisations, so what better way to improve the look of vacant units than to work together to highlight what’s on offer here.

“Special thanks to our two Town Hosts and to local artist Geri Pinto, Barry Whitehouse from The Artery on Parsons Street and Sam Barnes from Books and Ink in White Lion Walk, for their help in dressing the windows.”

The three windows include a building on the High Street, which used to be Clinkards, the righthand side of the former Moss Bros, and the unit previously occupied by Watermans on Parsons Street.

Chris White from White Commercial, agents for the former Clinkards unit on High Street, said: “White Commercial were pleased to be asked by Banbury Improvement District, in a joint approach, to assist in the marketing of various retail units in our town centre, providing opportunities to attract new retailing specialists and outlets to complement Banbury’s current retail and leisure offer.

“We have already seen an increase in interest for this premises, which is great news, since the BID have been involved.”

Inside the windows you’ll find a selection of products that would make perfect gifts, lent to the BID by various businesses throughout Banbury town centre that financially contribute to the initiative.

Neil Wild from Wild Property added: “As commercial agents we have the opportunity to play our part to facilitate the use of empty shop fronts, helping the town look as good as it can whilst the re-letting or selling process takes its course.”

BID has also produced a guide highlighting the best places to shop, eat and drink this winter.

It is available from most independent retailers or in online downloadable form .