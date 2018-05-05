Banbury solicitors director retires after 40 years

The directors of Spratt Endicott Solicitors hosted a special retirement party for more than 100 guests in honour of their fellow director Howard Meakin.

Guests gathered at the Littlebury Hotel in Bicester to mark Mr Meakin’s retirement after practising law at the firm with offices in Banbury, Bicester, Brackley and Buckingham for more than 40 years.

Company chairman John Spratt said: “We felt it was important to mark this occasion with valued clients, friends and colleagues and to say thank you to Howard for his dedication and invaluable contribution to the firm.

“We wish Howard a long and happy retirement, and I am delighted that he will be providing consultancy services to the firm, so clients may continue to benefit from his experience and knowledge.”

Howard has been practising the law for more than 40 years, joining Alfred Truman in 1978 as an articled clerk, and becoming a partner in 1983.

Following a merger between Alfred Truman and Spratt Endicott Solicitors in October 2014, Howard was able to further develop and specialise in commercial property matters.

He said: “I have very much enjoyed looking after my clients, and made some wonderful friends over the years.

“Whilst I am looking forward to still being involved with the firm, I know I am succeeded by a brilliant team that will continue to grow and strengthen Spratt Endicott’s offering.”

With Howard’s departure, the firm has relocated two commercial property specialists from Banbury to the Bicester office.

Director Michael Campbell has more than 15 years’ experience in working for a national housebuilder and associate Graham Roberts has extensive commercial landlord and tenant expertise and acts for property investment clients and national retail groups.

Mr Spratt said: “We are fully committed to serving the people and businesses in and around Bicester.”