Banbury’s Toys R Us starts closing down sale

Toys R Us Banbury has confirmed an extensive closing down sale with immediate effect featuring discounts of up to 25 per cent throughout the store.

The sale follows speculation in the national press that the company had gone into administration.

Everything in the store has been reduced and has to go, including new stock arriving this week as warehouses are cleared.

Gift cards will be honoured until Sunday, March 11 and deposits paid by customers under Take Time to Pay Agreements towards larger purchases will be honoured, provided that the outstanding balance is paid and the goods are collected by March 11

Alternatively, customers can use their deposits towards the cost of any in-store purchases provided that these are also completed by March 11.

The company is happy to exchange goods that are unopened, in a resalable condition and have a valid proof of purchase.

Exchanges can only be made whilst the stores remain open and therefore if you have an item that you wish to exchange, we would encourage you to do so as soon as possible before Sunday, March 11.

The company can no longer accept returns for refunds. This does not affect Customers’ Statutory Rights with regards to faulty merchandise.

The store is continuing to trade until further notice. A spokesman for Toys R Us Banbury said, “There are plenty of bargains to be had in store, everything is now reduced by up to 25 per cent on shelf price.

“If you’re looking for toys or expecting a baby then head to the store now, everything must go. Due to such fast-moving demand, please hurry before all the stock is gone.”