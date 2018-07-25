Banbury’s Tarmac looking to expand

Tarmac, the aggregate operations facility located on Water Works Way, has started public consultations into expanding their operations.

The proposed expansion is two fold: the first application will be for an increase in operating hours to enable the plant to run 24hrs a day in addition to improved access.

The second application will seek to expand the current site with additional weigh bridges, loading areas and an enclosed conveyer belt system to move the extra aggregate whilst eliminating any additional noise.

This will be a temporary expansion in place for five years, after which the site will be returned to its original layout. The proposals are designed to meet increased demand.

Sam Lankester, estate surveyor, said: “The idea behind it is it will supply HS2 and infrastructure projects in the area and extra housing.”

Currently the site processes 150,000 tons of aggregate and 50,000 tons of asphalt with vehicle access increasing marginally by one to two per cent.

Employment at the site will also be increased.

Tim Homewood, unit manager, said: “Currently we are a five man crew, they’re all local guys and we support a lot of locally based contractors.

“Without giving actual figures we are looking to double that at least and maybe it will go up to ten additional members.”

Plans are expected to be submitted next month.