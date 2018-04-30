Banbury’s biggest employer celebrates its new look

Some of the 800 Magna employees in front of the new facade and reception area of the plant NNL-180423-125532001
Magna Exterior Systems has unveiled a new frontage and reception area which it hopes will showcase the firm’s position as one of Banbury’s largest employers and a leading supplier to the automotive industry.

The Beaumont Road site now sports a modern looking silver and red frontage with a spacious and airy reception area.

Magna manager Tony Park and Banbury Mayor Cllr Colin Clarke (photo courtesy Alexander Howe) NNL-180430-122501001

General manager, Tony Park, said: “We’re a long standing company, we’ve been here over 30 years and we have invested, over the last three years, £15 miillion. Part of that investment is in machinery and equipment but also the facilities including the frontage.

He added: “The frontage today is about reinventing ourselves and we’re committed to the UK car industry.”

Birds eye view of Magna's new look frontage( photo credit: Alexander M. Howe) NNL-180430-122712001

