Banbury’s biggest employer celebrates its new look

Magna Exterior Systems has unveiled a new frontage and reception area which it hopes will showcase the firm’s position as one of Banbury’s largest employers and a leading supplier to the automotive industry.

The Beaumont Road site now sports a modern looking silver and red frontage with a spacious and airy reception area.

Magna manager Tony Park and Banbury Mayor Cllr Colin Clarke (photo courtesy Alexander Howe) NNL-180430-122501001

General manager, Tony Park, said: “We’re a long standing company, we’ve been here over 30 years and we have invested, over the last three years, £15 miillion. Part of that investment is in machinery and equipment but also the facilities including the frontage.

He added: “The frontage today is about reinventing ourselves and we’re committed to the UK car industry.”