Banbury publican in line for prestigious national award

A Banbury publican is in the running for a prestigious national award, widely regarded as the most rigorous and hard-fought award for individual licensee operators in the UK.

Jem Morey from Ye Olde Reindeer Inn is among The British Institute of Innkeeping’s (BII) 12 semi-finalists for the 2019 ‘licensee of the year’ competition from 200 entrants.

Ye Olde Reindeer Inn licensee Jem Morey

The Parsons Street pub landlord will be scrutinised by BII director of commerical and membership Sue Allen and previous winner Ashley McCarthy to make the final six.

Mr McCarthy said: “Every year, the entrants continue to raise the bar, and 2019 is no exception.

“It has been really tough to decide on the final 12, but I’m very much looking forward to seeing these pubs in person and getting to know the semi-finalists”.

Once they have completed their tour of the semi-finalists’ pubs, the judges will whittling them down to the six finalists, who will be put through their paces by a panel of industry experts in three areas: marketing and business development, financial awareness and people development.

Ye Olde Reine Deer Inn, on Parsons Street. NNL-151014-110804001

All six finalists will be presented with a trophy at the BII Summer Event on June 4, where the winner will be crowned.